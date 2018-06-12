Rosie O'Donnell's Pregnant Daughter Chelsea Files for Divorce from Nick Alliegro

Last week, after Chelsea O’Donnell, the daughter of Rosie O’Donnell, confirmed on social media that she is expecting her first child, her new beau, Jacob Bourassa, shared photos of his pregnant girlfriend and their baby’s sonogram on Facebook.

“Loves of my life can’t wait to meet my little on,” wrote Bourassa.

Now, as Chelsea and Bourassa prepare to become parents together, he’s sharing just how much he’s looking forward to what their future has in store, posting a loving comment on Chelsea’s Facebook profile.

View photos Chelsea O'Donnell and Jacob Bourassa More

“I’m so proud of you Chelsea ODonnell your once in a life time find I feel like the luckiest man on earth you give me a reason to smile each and every day I look forward to are future together everything seems just right being with you your the greatest I love you,” he wrote.

The couple’s path to happily-ever-after may now be a bit clearer, as Chelsea has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Nick Alliegro.

View photos Nick Alliegro and Chelsea O'Donnell More

This past September, Chelsea and Alliegro announced that they were expecting a child together. The former couple has since split and Chelsea’s pregnancy claims from that time did not result in her having a baby.

After nearly two years of marriage, Chelsea, 20, filed in Marinette County, Wisconsin, in April, a rep for Rosie confirms.

Both Nick and Chelsea did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Chelsea met Alliegro at a Dunkin Donuts and they wed months later in 2016.

Rosie “was upset that we got married without telling her, which I totally understand,” Alliegro told Inside Edition in 2017.

“I think she was shocked,” Chelsea added.

Chelsea’s biological mother, Deanna Micoley, congratulated her daughter on the news of her pregnancy with Bourassa, writing, “I’m so very proud of you! You are absolutely beautiful! You will be a great mommy!

“Thank you and i sure hope so!” replied Chelsea, who currently lives in Amberg, Wisconsin, according to her Facebook account.

Though Chelsea has long had a strained relationship with Rosie, the former View host and her daughter have reconnected.

“Yes, she is pregnant,” O’Donnell, 56, told PEOPLE through her rep. “We have reconnected.”

News of the divorce filing was first reported by US Weekly.