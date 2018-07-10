Roseanne Barr Won’t Do Promised TV Interview After All: ‘Too Stressful & Untrustworthy’

Roseanne Barr said over the weekend she was preparing for her first TV interview since being fired by ABC over a racist tweet, but now the actress says those plans have changed.

“After a lot of thought, I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans,” the comedian wrote on Twitter Monday night.

Barr instead plans to explain what’s happened in the weeks since was fired by ABC back in May over a tweet comparing a former Obama adviser to “Planet of the Apes” on her own terms.

“I’m going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week-the entire explanation of what happened & why!” she promised. “I love you all-sign up & get ready.”

The shift in plans comes a day after Barr promised that a formal announcement about her first on-camera sit-down would come on Monday. In that initial tweet, Barr said the interview would be “this week” but did not provide any further details.

Though she has not spoken on television about the network’s decision to fire her, or about last month’s news that a version of the show would continue on without her, Barr has remained active on Twitter. In one widely mocked attempt at an explanation, the actress blamed the tweet on having been on Ambien.

Barr has also spoken about her split with ABC in a recent podcast interview, saying that she had already received an offer for another TV role.

“Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen and I feel very excited because I’ve already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it. But we’ll see,” Barr said at the time.

