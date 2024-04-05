Roseanne Barr warns of baby blood-drinking Democrats in bizarre communiqué from Mar-a-Lago

Roseanne Barr was front and center at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser for Kari Lake’s Arizona Senate campaign this week, and took it upon herself to deliver a terrifying warning to college students via a strange video where she urges them to drop out, or find their lives ruined at the hands of Democrats.

In the clip, Barr holds what looks to be a glass of white wine, praising Trump's DJ skills before beginning her horrific communiqué amidst the Republican revelry.

“How’re you doing? I’m here at Mar-a-Lago supporting Kari Lake,” says Barr, sounding a bit buzzed. "And it was a fantastic evening and our Trump is here, being the DJ, and I’ve just danced and everyone’s amazed."

Here comes the twist.

"So I’m just going to say to you, please drop out of college, because it’s going to ruin your liiiiiives,” Barr continued. “Do me a favor, drop out, they don’t teach you nothing good, uh, email me or Twitter me or whatever you call me, and I’ll help you with your life, but you gotta get out of college, because it isn’t nothing but a bunch of devil-worshipping, baby blood-drinking, Democrat donors.”

Watch here:

At Kari Lake’s fundraising event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, Roseanne Barr told young people to “drop out of college” while pushing QAnon conspiracies:



“It isn’t nothing but devil worshipping, baby blood drinking, Democrat donors.” pic.twitter.com/WP9Br1X1DQ — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 4, 2024