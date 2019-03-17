Roseanne Barr Returns to Stand-Up Stage at Laugh Factory With Andrew Dice Clay

Roseanne Barr made a surprise return to the stand-up stage at Tropicana’s Laugh Factory on the Vegas Strip Saturday during a set by her friend and fellow comedian Andrew Dice Clay.Clay posted a video of Barr’s guest appearance on his Instagram account, along with a photo of the venue’s owner interrupting Clay’s comedy set to tell him that Barr was backstage.“I’ve got a special treat for everybody,” the “A Star Is Born” actor told the audience. “A close friend of about 33 years. She’s a comedian, and there haven’t been many as controversial, as outspoken, and as f—ing funny…let’s hear it for Roseanne Barr!”Also Read: Roseanne Barr Mocks Louis C.K. Accusers, Says Kamala Harris 'Slept Her Way to the Bottom' (Video)Last May, Barr was being considered for the Tropicana’s Laugh Factory Present series, but lost the potential gig after ABC fired her over a racially-charged tweet she posted about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett. The tweet also cost Barr her representation, as ICM Partners dropped her as a client.Barr has a stand-up tour set for this May, close to the one-year anniversary of her firing. But the comedian has continued to make heated comments, like accusing Louis C.K.’s accusers of wanting to trade sexual favors for money.“If you didn’t say no, just stayed there to get along, you’re a ho,” she told the Sunday Times. “Men are hos too. There’s a total ho mentality. ‘What am I going to get for trading sexual favours?’ Not that I’ve got anything against hos. Not real hos.”View this post on Instagram She Hadn’t Been On Stage Since She Got Fired From ABC , And last Night Made So Many People Laugh … And They Loved Her! We are The Comedians Of This Crumbling World , But We are Human and Sometimes Screw Up , or Things Taken The Wrong way !!! Our Job Tho , is To Keep you Laughing Amongst The KAOS Of a World going Through Pain !!! She was Nervous and Afraid last Night , But Once the Audience Laughed … She was Right Backvin The Groove and Crushed !!! So Proud Of Her … Love You Roseann ❌⭕️A post shared by Andrew Dice Clay (@andrewdiceclay) on Mar 17, 2019 at 1:47pm PDTRead original story Roseanne Barr Returns to Stand-Up Stage at Laugh Factory With Andrew Dice Clay At TheWrap

Roseanne Barr made a surprise return to the stand-up stage at Tropicana’s Laugh Factory on the Vegas Strip Saturday during a set by her friend and fellow comedian Andrew Dice Clay.

Clay posted a video of Barr’s guest appearance on his Instagram account, along with a photo of the venue’s owner interrupting Clay’s comedy set to tell him that Barr was backstage.

“I’ve got a special treat for everybody,” the “A Star Is Born” actor told the audience. “A close friend of about 33 years. She’s a comedian, and there haven’t been many as controversial, as outspoken, and as f—ing funny…let’s hear it for Roseanne Barr!”

Last May, Barr was being considered for the Tropicana’s Laugh Factory Present series, but lost the potential gig after ABC fired her over a racially-charged tweet she posted about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett. The tweet also cost Barr her representation, as ICM Partners dropped her as a client.

Barr has a stand-up tour set for this May, close to the one-year anniversary of her firing. But the comedian has continued to make heated comments, like accusing Louis C.K.’s accusers of wanting to trade sexual favors for money.

“If you didn’t say no, just stayed there to get along, you’re a ho,” she told the Sunday Times. “Men are hos too. There’s a total ho mentality. ‘What am I going to get for trading sexual favours?’ Not that I’ve got anything against hos. Not real hos.”

She Hadn’t Been On Stage Since She Got Fired From ABC , And last Night Made So Many People Laugh … And They Loved Her! We are The Comedians Of This Crumbling World , But We are Human and Sometimes Screw Up , or Things Taken The Wrong way !!! Our Job Tho , is To Keep you Laughing Amongst The KAOS Of a World going Through Pain !!! She was Nervous and Afraid last Night , But Once the Audience Laughed … She was Right Backvin The Groove and Crushed !!! So Proud Of Her … Love You Roseann ❌⭕️

