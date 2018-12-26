Roseanne Barr Announces Pre-Election Visit To Israeli Parliament

Disgraced sitcom star Roseanne Barr will address Israel’s parliament in January ahead of the country’s next election.

The actress made the announcement Monday, according to the Associated Press, calling it a way to “further my own knowledge of Jewish and Israeli history” and vowing to speak out “against the insidious and anti-Semitic BDS movement,” the Palestinian effort to boycott, divest and sanction Israel in protest of its occupation.

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, a spiritual guide of Barr’s whose World Values Network is sponsoring her trip, praised the move, stating, “bringing an incredibly proud Jewish woman like Rosanne to Israel will be a great boost to its citizens, the AP reported.

Barr has been largely missing from the public eye following ABC’s decision to nix the reboot of her namesake show after she went on a racist Twitter tirade, calling Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett the spawn of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

ABC then launched “The Conners,” a “Roseanne” spin off that wrote her out of the show, focusing on its secondary characters instead.

In the wake of Barr’s scandal, she spoke with Boteach on his podcast in a long interview in which she simultaneously defended and apologized for her behavior.