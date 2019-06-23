Roseanne Barr and Andrew Dice Clay Announce Comedy Tour

Comedians Roseanne Barr and Andrew Dice Clay announced Sunday that they will be going on tour together.Three months after Barr and Clay appeared together onstage in Las Vegas, Clay spoke with Fox News, saying that their tour — titled the “Mr. and Mrs. America Tour” — aims to strike back at what he sees as increasing political correctness against comedians. The tour will begin in September in Long Island and Atlantic City, with tickets going on sale June 29.“She’s a comic because she’s wacky. I’ve known her since we were kids,” Clay said.Also Read: Roseanne Barr Returns to Stand-Up Stage at Laugh Factory With Andrew Dice ClayBack in March, Barr took the stage as a surprise guest during Clay’s stand-up performance at the Tropicana Laugh Factory in Las Vegas, marking her first public performance since ABC cancelled “Roseanne” back in May 2018 over a racially-charged tweet she posted about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett. Barr also lost a potential gig at the Tropicana over the tweet, as well as her representation by ICM Partners.When asked about it, Clay says, “She’s a comic!’ We gotta stop policing comedians. This is America!”“I was given a little flak about this, a little bulls–t, when I pulled her onstage at the Laugh Factory in Vegas, but we’ve been friends for 30 years,” Clay said.Also Read: Roseanne Barr Says Anti-Semitism 'Played a Large Part' in Her Firing by ABC“She’s an original I’m an original and people should just stop reading Twitter. Calm down with your political conversations. Whoever is running the country, nobody else’s life changes. We still gotta go out there and make a living. Enjoy your family, enjoy your friends, bang your chicks and make your money.”Barr, meanwhile, went on her own series of standup shows last month and hasn’t backed off on making heated comments to the media. Two weeks before her reunion with Clay, Barr said in a YouTube interview that the women who accused Louis C.K. of sexual harassment wanted to trade sexual favors for money,“If you don’t run out the room, and go, ‘Excuse me, you don’t talk to me that way, you don’t do that to me, excuse me,’ and leave, but you stayed around because you’re like, ‘I thought maybe he was gonna give me a writing job,’ well you ain’t nothing but a ho.”Read original story Roseanne Barr and Andrew Dice Clay Announce Comedy Tour At TheWrap

Back in March, Barr took the stage as a surprise guest during Clay’s stand-up performance at the Tropicana Laugh Factory in Las Vegas, marking her first public performance since ABC cancelled “Roseanne” back in May 2018 over a racially-charged tweet she posted about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett. Barr also lost a potential gig at the Tropicana over the tweet, as well as her representation by ICM Partners.

When asked about it, Clay says, “She’s a comic!’ We gotta stop policing comedians. This is America!”

“I was given a little flak about this, a little bulls–t, when I pulled her onstage at the Laugh Factory in Vegas, but we’ve been friends for 30 years,” Clay said.

“She’s an original I’m an original and people should just stop reading Twitter. Calm down with your political conversations. Whoever is running the country, nobody else’s life changes. We still gotta go out there and make a living. Enjoy your family, enjoy your friends, bang your chicks and make your money.”

Barr, meanwhile, went on her own series of standup shows last month and hasn’t backed off on making heated comments to the media. Two weeks before her reunion with Clay, Barr said in a YouTube interview that the women who accused Louis C.K. of sexual harassment wanted to trade sexual favors for money,

“If you don’t run out the room, and go, ‘Excuse me, you don’t talk to me that way, you don’t do that to me, excuse me,’ and leave, but you stayed around because you’re like, ‘I thought maybe he was gonna give me a writing job,’ well you ain’t nothing but a ho.”

