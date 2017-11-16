Rose McGowan's lawyer claims drugs may have been planted on her

Drugs may have been planted in Rose McGowan’s luggage, her lawyer has claimed, after she handed herself into police on Tuesday.

McGowan, who is among those who have accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, was arrested after a warrant was issued for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Cocaine was said to have been found in belongings that she left on a flight into Washington Dulles International Airport.

The 44-year-old actress denies the charges and was bailed ahead of a hearing later today, during which she says she will offer a not guilty plea.

However, her lawyer Jim Hundley is arguing that it’s possible the drugs were planted.

“Depending on when and where the wallet was lost, individuals other than Ms McGowan had access to the wallet for somewhere between approximately five hours 40 minutes and more than 11 hours,” he wrote to the prosecutor in Loudoun County, Virginia.

McGowan says that she left her bag containing her wallet on the plane, only realising that it was gone when she arrived at the airport’s baggage claim.

She even tweeted United Airlines at the time over the loss of the bag.

@united I forgot my wallet in seat 6L on flight 653 tonight. I need help finding it asap please. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 21, 2017





Now the actress has now suggested that the charge is related to the claims she has made against Harvey Weinstein, and that it is an attempt to ‘silence’ her.

Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSESHIT. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017





In a bombshell report in the New Yorker last week, it was alleged that Weinstein had employed an army of lawyers and even former intelligence services officers from Mossad to try and discredit those who had accused him of sexual harassment.

When the first stories about sexual harassment in Hollywood broke in October, The New York Times reported that Weinstein had paid McGowan an out-of-court settlement of £76,000 following an alleged incident at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997.

Weinstein, 65, continues to deny allegations of non-consensual sex.

Actresses including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie were among those who also accused the producer of sexual harassment.

