Rose McGowan’s Twitter account has been suspended for violating Twitter’s rules, McGowan said in an Instagram post.

“TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME,” she wrote. “THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY.”

Instagram Photo More

The actress has been vocal on the platform in recent days regarding the recent sexual harassment allegations surrounding Harvey Weinstein. She settled with Weinstein in 1997.

She called Ben Affleck a liar on Tuesday, as well as telling him to “f— off,” after he stated that he had no knowledge of Weinstein’s activities, and posted several tweets encouraging her followers to sign a petition to dissolve the board of The Weinstein Company, which she alleges had knowledge of Weinstein’s behavior.





Bob Weinstein is a POS. They allllll knew. pic.twitter.com/zWJZf52ywq — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017





I need all you beautiful people with a ☑️ to please help me AMPLIFY #dissolvetheboard https://t.co/a4JaOFeZfe — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017





The actress also tweeted support of Weinstein’s fellow accusers, including Asia Argento, and of Ronan Farrow, who authored the explosive New Yorker article, which revealed further alleged assaults committed by Weinstein.

.@asiaargento directing/re-enacting her own assault.We have been speaking out all along, the elites were just too greedy to care. https://t.co/tEVfPzzQ8a — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017





you made me proud, kid https://t.co/wg60aHByza — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017





McGowan will not have access to her account for 12 hours. Twitter provided no specific instances of her rule violation, but stated that she can delete the tweets that violate its rules to gain access to her account more quickly.

According to Twitter’s website, the platform “may suspend an account if it has been reported to us as violating our Rules surrounding abuse. When an account engages in abusive behavior, like sending threats to others or impersonating other accounts, we may suspend it temporarily or, in some cases, permanently.”

Related stories

Robert Rodriguez Calls Harvey Weinstein's Behavior 'Truly Disgusting'

Chelsea Clinton, Jessica Chastain and More React to the Latest Harvey Weinstein Exposé

Rose McGowan Accuses Ben Affleck of Lying About Harvey Weinstein

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!