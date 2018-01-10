Rose McGowan says her legal pursuit of Harvey Weinstein is costing her house

Rose McGowan has said that in pursuing legal action against Harvey Weinstein, she is being forced to sell her house.

She revealed the situation to reporters and TV critics while speaking about her new TV series Citizen Rose, though she did not refer to Weinstein by name, according to the Associated Press.

Instead, she called him either ‘the monster’ or ‘HW’, and asked that reporters not mention him by name either in their questions.

McGowan has accused Weinstein of raping her, in an incident which dates back to the Sundance Film Festival in 1997, where Weinstein’s former company Miramax was working on the release of the horror movie Scream.

She says that he assaulted her in a hotel room, allegations that the producer has denied.

She reached a reported $100,000 settlement with Weinstein, among many that he is said to have paid off following alleged sexual misconduct dating back decades.

Dozens of other actresses from Angelina Jolie to Gwyneth Paltrow came forward saying that they too had been harassed by Weinstein following McGowan’s claim.

McGowan said she’s been taping her life privately for some years now, and is using some of the footage for the new documentary series, which launches on E! on January 30.

“I want to be like Gertrude Stein, to have a conversation with the world instead of just in my living room,” she said.

“I’m really just trying to stop international rapists and child molesters.”

