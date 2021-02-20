Rose McGowan Reveals She’s Become a Permanent Resident of Mexico: It’s a ‘Really Healing Land’

Rose McGowan/instagram

Rose McGowan has found a new home across the border.

The actress revealed she had moved to Mexico shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020 during an interview on the cannabis-centric YouTube series The Dab Roast.

"I just got my permanent residency card from Mexico, and I'm so grateful to have it," McGowan said. "This is a really healing land here and it is truly magical."

When asked if she'd ever come back to the U.S., the Charmed star said, "No, never."

Related: McGowan mourns the loss of friend Anthony Bourdain

The actress wrote on social media earlier last year, via The Independent, "I'm in a place called Coba. I knew it was going to get really bad in America and I had a moment to figure out where I wanted to be. My lease was up in New York so I came here to Mexico where I'm living for a third of the price."

The change of scenery comes after years of speaking out against Harvey Weinstein for allegedly sexually assaulting her in 1997. Weinstein has previously denied the allegations.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In March 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of a first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree rape for accusations by different women.

In recent years, McGowan says she had a "nervous breakdown" after she was "verbally assaulted" by someone "paid to terrorize me."

That, she writes, "was the tipping point. My body absorbed the hate. I'm so grateful to be back to balance and to have survived what most couldn't."

She credits moving to Mexico as having helped her begin to heal, writing on Instagram in July 2020, "Mexico is such a healing place. In America the news only shows poor migrants trying to cross the border, the reality is far different."

Story continues

"Mexico City has 160 museums, a city with so much respect for art and their culture," she wrote. "I'm healing here in the jungle and it's a great feeling," she wrote.

"Thank you, Mexico. Viva Libertad! And thank you to all of you out there who told me not to give up, to keep being a voice for the voiceless," McGowan added. "We all deserve to be heard. Now go breathe fire 🔥."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.