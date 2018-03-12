Rose McGowan Loses Bid to Have Cocaine Charge Dropped

Actress Rose McGowan has lost a bid to have a cocaine possession charge against her dropped, with a Virginia judge declining the former “Charmed” star’s motion to dismiss the charge, the Associated Press reports.

Instead, at a hearing on Monday, Judge Deborah Welsh said that the issues brought up by McGowan’s motion can be discussed at a hearing on March 21.

McGowan turned herself in for arrest in November stemming from a felony drug charge in Loudoun County, Virginia. The charge followed a Jan. 20 incident in which traces of narcotics were allegedly detected on items left on a United flight bound for Washington Dulles International Airport.

Her motion to dismiss, filed in February, cited the “underhanded tactics” of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, who she has accused of raping her, the Associated Press reported at the time.

The court papers referenced “the underhanded targeting of Ms. McGowan” on Weinstein’s part, adding, “It is now public knowledge that Weinstein employed underhanded tactics to ‘silence’ his victims.”

The filing also asserted that five hours had elapsed between McGowan deboarding her plane and a cleaning crew finding her wallet.

“There is simply no point in time at which the evidence places Ms. McGowan and the cocaine together in the same place,” the papers read.

McGowan accused Weinstein of raping her in October, tweeting that she told the head of Amazon Studios repeatedly and nothing had been done.

“@jeffbezos I told the head of your studio HW raped me. Over & over I said it,” the actress tweeted at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. “He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof.”

Weinstein has called McGowan’s accusations “a bold lie.”

