Rose McGowan: ‘Lisa Bloom Should Be Disbarred’ for Working With Harvey Weinstein

Actress and sexual abuse activist Rose McGowan has called for civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom to be disbarred after a new book outlined how Bloom worked with Harvey Weinstein to discredit McGowan’s sexual assault accusations against him.

McGowan was responding Sunday to a Twitter thread posted by journalist Yashar Ali that summarized Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s new book, “She Said.” The book cites a December 2016 memo to Weinstein in which Bloom offered to “help you against the Roses of the world, because I have represented so many of them.”

“We can place an article re: her becoming increasingly unglued,” Bloom suggested in the memo, “so that when someone Googles her this is what pops up and she’s discredited.”

The book also says that Bloom joined Weinstein on a visit to the New York Times the day before they released their expose on the producer's sexual assault accusations, adding that the pair was there to present information meant to discredit several of the accusers in the piece, including actress Ashley Judd.





1. It's no secret that Lisa Bloom repped Harvey Weinstein & worked w/ him to discredit accusers

But in @jodikantor @mega2e's new book 'She Said' we learn just how far Bloom was willing to go to destroy women who were the targets of Weinstein's predationhttps://t.co/GjkJjTf6CE pic.twitter.com/PqqgigAC32

— Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) September 8, 2019





“The evil that was perpetrated on me and others was mind bending and illegal,” McGowan tweeted. “Lisa Bloom should be disbarred.”

In response to the new book, Bloom released a new statement on Twitter Sunday morning apologizing for her actions as Weinstein’s adviser.

"I thank Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey, and Ronan Farrow for forcing me to confront the colossal mistake I made in working for Weinstein two years ago," Bloom said. "To those who missed my 2017 apology, and especially to the women, I apologize again."





While painful, I learn so much more from my mistakes than my successes.

To those who missed my 2017 apology, and especially to the women: I am sorry.

Here are the changes I've made to ensure that I will not make that mistake again. pic.twitter.com/FSSl3qrFjQ

— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) September 8, 2019





