Rose McGowan is getting her own reality series

After being embroiled in the ongoing Harvey Weinstein allegations, Hollywood star Rose McGowan has reportedly landed her own reality TV series.

The Charmed star, known for her outspoken views, will be the focus of Citizen Rose and we don't have long to wait before it launches.

A two-hour launch show will premiere on January 30, followed by four more episodes as we follow Rose in the run up to the release of her memoirs Brave.

"You are formally invited into my mind and world," revealed McGowan. "I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, Brave, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil."

She continued: "I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!'s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a brave life."

As well as surely addressing the Weinstein allegations, Citizen Rose will also look at McGowan's social media presence with the #RoseArmy, her artwork, and her involvement in the #MeToo campaign.

McGowan has been at the centre of many a headline over the years, but Citizen Rose promises to offer an up-close-and-personal look at the Scream star's life.

With McGowan being arrested on suspicion of drug possession, later pleading not guilty, as well as being banned from Twitter during the height of the Weinstein scandal, her documentary is sure to be interesting if nothing else.

Considering that E!'s primetime ratings took an 18% drop in 2017, Citizen Rose could be coming at just the right time for the network.

