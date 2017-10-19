Rose McGowan Cancels Film Festival Appearance Due to 'Compounding Factors' Surrounding Her Harvey Weinstein Allegations

Rose McGowan has pulled out of a number of public appearances at a Kansas film festival.

On Wednesday evening, less than 24 hours before McGowan was scheduled to be honored at the Tallgrass Film Festival with an Ad Astra Award, organizers announced the actress would no longer be coming.

“We are sorry to announce that we’ve just been informed that Rose McGowan has canceled all upcoming public appearances due to compounding factors surrounding recent revelations in the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment case,” the festival said in a press release.



“While we’re disappointed that Rose cannot be here with us in person, we understand that her well being is the priority. We support her and our thoughts are with her. We’ll seize this opportunity to amplify her message and celebrate all the women filmmakers with works here at the 15th annual festival,” said Tallgrass creative director Lela Meadow-Conner.



Originally, McGowan was also scheduled to attend a screening of her directorial debut, Dawn.

In place of McGowan’s appearance, Tallgrass also announced there will be a panel of women filmmakers called “#WokeWomen: A Candid Conversation with Tallgrass’ Female Filmmakers.”

“The whole world is now aware, in large part due to Rose’s efforts, about the rampant sexual harassment within the entertainment industry, and so in her honor, we have pulled together a panel of women filmmakers who will be attending the festival with their films, for a frank conversation, because the message doesn’t stop here,” said Meadow-Conner.

Multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment against Weinstein came to light in an Oct. 5 New York Times exposé, in which eight women — including actress Ashley Judd — accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The NYT report also reported McGowan was part of a settlement with Weinstein in 1997 following an encounter in a hotel room with Weinstein during the Sundance Film Festival. McGowan later accused him of rape on Twitter.

A second story by The New Yorker saw more women come forward and accuse the mogul of harassment and assault.

More women leveled allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, including Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, in the days that followed.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”