Rose McGowan attacks Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano over friendship with Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife

Rose McGowan has slammed her former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano because she is still friends with Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife.

The actress, who claims she was raped by the disgraced move mogul, attacked Milano in a tweet after she said in an interview she was supporting London-born designer Georgina Chapman.

McGowan wrote: “You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one.”

Both Mcgowan and Milano have been at the forefront of the #MeToo movement, which came in the wake of a scores of sexual misconduct revelations about Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and dozens of other men.

In October, following on a suggestion from a friend of a friend on Facebook, Milano tweeted: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write `me too' as a reply to this tweet."

That tweet sparked a response from millions around the world, who shared their stories about being sexually harassed and assaulted.

However McGowan lashed out at the actress following an interview in which she said she was offering support to Ms Chapman.

Milano told Megyn Kelly Today earlier this week: “Georgina is doing very well. She’s an amazing mother.

“She’s an amazing woman, and I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity given the situation.”

In the same interview Milano also pointed out that she remains friends with McGowan too.

She said: “I am also very good friends with Rose McGowan, my co-star on Charmed for five years.”