Rose McGowan's Twitter Account Suspended for Violating Rules: 'There Are Powerful Forces at Work'

Rose McGowan took to Instagram Wednesday after she says her Twitter account was suspended for violating the social media sites’ rules.

Sharing a photo of a Twitter notice on her Instagram account, the former Charmed actress wrote in the caption, “TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY.”

Her account’s suspension follows her vocal statements against Harvey Weinstein and the sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations against him.

McGowan has also been vocal about Ben Affleck, telling the Argo actor and director to “f— off” in tweet.

Her comment came after Affleck slammed Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault.

TWC You don’t get to change your company name & be done with it. Every man there has the blood of sorrow on their hands. You are dirty. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Bob Weinstein is a POS. They allllll knew. pic.twitter.com/zWJZf52ywq — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017

According to the notice McGowan shared, Twitter has denied her access to her account for 12 hours. The notice did not provide specific reasons for her violation, but said she can regain access faster if she deleted tweets that violated their rules.

PEOPLE has reached out to Twitter to confirm the suspension but a representative has not yet replied to the request.

ride or die, sister, I got you forever @AsiaArgento I love you — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

you made me proud, kid https://t.co/wg60aHByza — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

According to Twitter’s online terms, it can suspend accounts if tweets have “been reported to us as violating our Rules surrounding abuse. When an account engages in abusive behavior, like sending threats to others or impersonating other accounts, we may suspend it temporarily or, in some cases, permanently.”

In a New York Times article published last week, it was revealed McGowan was part of a settlement with Weinstein in 1997 following an encounter in a hotel room with the executive producer during the Sundance Film Festival.

On Tuesday, Paltrow and Jolie told of their own accounts of alleged mistreatment. Paltrow told the NYT that Weinstein sexually harassed her in a hotel room when she was 22. The encounter allegedly ended with Weinstein placing his hands on her and suggesting a massage.

View photos

Jolie also told the outlet that she had a “bad experience” with Weinstein in a hotel room during the release of Playing by Heart in the late ’90s.

Also on Tuesday, the The New Yorker revealed — among 13 different women’s accounts of alleged sexual harassment, assault or rape — that the mogul allegedly forcibly performed oral sex on Italian actress Asia Argento two decades ago. Actresses Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette also claimed that after rejecting Weinstein’s unwanted advances, they were removed from or kept from being hired for projects.

In response to the lengthy allegations made against Weinstein in the New Yorker piece, a spokesperson for Weinstein said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”