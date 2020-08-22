Rose McGowan calls Alyssa Milano a 'fraud' in political Twitter feud: 'Get off my coattails'

Rose McGowan accused Alyssa Milano of being a “fraud” in a political Twitter feud that began over Joe Biden and the Democratic party.

The stars exchanged heated words on Friday after McGowan tweeted that presidential nominee Biden and the Democratic National Committee were “monsters” and “frauds.”

“What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING?” she wrote. “Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf**kers.”

The next day, Milano, who supports Biden for president, tweeted a string of historical events to support her argument that Democrats “make the world a better place:” the passage of the 19th Amendment which granted women the right to vote, The New Deal which introduced economic relief from The Great Depression, the Federal Minimum Wage Law, affirmative action and the Violence Against Women Act (authored by then-senator Biden in 1994).

Rose and anyone bleating the same “dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe” nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you. It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

Milano then called out her former Charmed costar: “Rose and anyone bleating the same “dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe” nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you. It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets.”

McGowan responded by tweeting of the Democrats: “Ummm... did you conveniently forget only WHITE WOMEN got the right to vote? They betrayed all others. To quote Marilyn Manson, ‘I was not born with enough middle fingers.’”





Ummm... did you conveniently forget only WHITE WOMEN got the right to vote? They betrayed all others. To quote Marilyn Manson, “I was not born with enough middle fingers.” https://t.co/pzZxWuhsDS — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 22, 2020

Then she accused Milano of taking credit for the #MeToo movement — in 2017, after sexual assault allegations toward disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein surfaced, Milano suggested that people who underwent sexual abuse post “Me too” on social media. Her tweet furthered the “Me Too” movement created by activist Tarana Burke more than a decade ago to support survivors.

“You stole #MeToo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana,” McGowan tweeted Friday. “You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed.” Milano and McGowan played good witches and sisters on the television show that aired from 1998 to 2006.

1) You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana. You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed. (Con’t) pic.twitter.com/d9HmnJEYXM — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 22, 2020

McGown continued: “You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this sh*t!’ Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f*cking fraud.” McGown also tweeted an ABC interview from 2018 in which she said of Milano, “I don’t like her [because] I think she’s a lie.”

When Patricia Arquette tweeted support for Democrats, McGowan responded, “Drone bomb me” and “F*ck off.”

Milano’s name started trending on Friday night. “Do you think we can get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1 before I fall asleep?” she tweeted. “Everyone saying sweet things—I see you. Thank you. Everyone saying horrible things—I see you. F*ck off. Hurt people hurt people. Empowered people empower people. Loved people love people.”

On Saturday morning, Charmed co-stars piped up — Shannen Doherty tweeted at fans of the show. “...No matter what’s happening just know you are appreciated and loved.” And Holly Marie Combs shared, “I think everyone should vote for the future they want.”





I just want to say.... thank you Charmed fans. No matter what’s happening just know you are appreciated and loved. — Shannen Doherty (@DohertyShannen) August 22, 2020

I think everyone should vote for the future they want. — Holly Marie Combs Ryan (@H_Combs) August 22, 2020

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:



