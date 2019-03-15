Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker are dating

Rosario Dawson found love on Capitol Hill.

The actress confirmed the news that she’s dating Senator Cory Booker on Thursday, all smiles while walking through the airport. She verified the relationship to TMZ after months of speculation following the pair being spotted out together at a performance of Dear Evan Hansen in New York City.

After answering a few questions about the frequency with which she comes to Washington D.C., the actress confirmed the relationship with minimal prodding while being questioned on-camera as she walked through Reagan National Airport. Asked whether Booker would make a good president (he announced he was running in early February), she replied with a wry smile, “I think so, yeah, he’s an amazing human being.”

Representatives for Booker and Dawson did not immediately respond to EW’s requests for comment.

From there, the subject moved to her rumored relationship with Booker, and when asked if there was any truth to it, she replied, “Yes, very much so,” before adding, “So far so wonderful, he’s a wonderful human being. It’s good to spend some time together when we can. He’s busy.”

Dawson is no stranger to political activism, having regularly spoken out about issues near and dear to her on Capitol Hill and co-founding Vote Latino. However, when the subject of a possible engagement and subsequent new job title as potential First Lady arose, Dawson demurred. “I have no idea,” she said. “I’m just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much that is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving.”

Booker had previously confirmed he had a girlfriend but was mum on her name. In early February, the U.S. senator appeared on the syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club. “I, I got a boo,” he told host Charlamagne tha God. “I’m dating someone [who] is very special.”

Booker rose to prominence as mayor of Newark, New Jersey, when he was elected in 2006, a position he held until being elected to the U.S. Senate. He has been a senator for New Jersey since 2013 and is one of many senators to enter the crowded 2020 race for the Democratic presidential nomination alongside the likes of Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Kamala Harris.

If Booker were to win and remain unmarried, he would be only the fourth President to do so — after Thomas Jefferson (in 1800), Martin Van Buren (in 1836), and James Buchanan (in 1857).