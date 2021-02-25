Rosamund Pike says her image has been Photoshopped in past movie posters. (Photo: PA)

Rosamund Pike has warned that we are “losing our grip on what we really look like” as she revealed her breasts and eyes have been doctored for movie posters.

The Gone Girl and I Care a Lot star said her chest was “augmented” for the poster for 2011 comedy Johnny English Reborn.

And in 2019 her eyes were changed to brown in promotional material for the Marie Curie drama Radioactive.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Pike said: “In the poster for the character shot [in Johnny English Reborn] I've got a very impressive chest — which I don't have.

“And for Radioactive, strangely, they made my eyes brown, which I still don’t quite know why.”

Pike said the whole thing was "odd" and that it made her wonder if people always know when their image has been altered.

She said: "Those are the obvious times when you do notice, when you are like, 'Oh, I’ve got brown eyes' or, 'I’ve got massive breasts,' but there are probably countless times where our image is doctored and we don’t notice it... I think we are all losing our grip on what we really look like."

Pike is not the first star to speak out about Photoshopping, with the likes of Kate Winslet and Zendaya among those to criticize enhanced images of themselves in the past.

Winslet first spoke out in 2003, saying a magazine had “reduced the size of my legs by about a third” for its cover.

In 2015, Zendaya shared side by side images showing the natural shot and the retouched version after a shoot, saying her hips and torso had been “quite manipulated.”

“These are the things that make women self-conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have,” the Euphoria star said.

