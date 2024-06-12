Rory McIlroy filed for divorce last month. Now, there’s a major update in the case

Family first.

Rory McIlroy, who filed for divorce from his wife of seven years Erica Stoll, last month, has had a change of heart. The pair has apparently reconciled.

The Irish golfer, who has a home in Jupiter, Florida, announced his decision ahead of the 2024 U.S. Open. He tees off Thursday afternoon at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C.

“There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate,” McIlroy told The Guardian. “Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game.”

The PGA great may have been referring to reports linking him to CBS sports reporter Amanda Balionis, who also recently split from her husband.

The Puttery Miami co-owner said that over the past weeks that he and Stoll, who are parents of a 3-year-old girl, realized their “best future” involved staying married.

“Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning,” he concluded.

According to Palm Beach County court records, their dissolution of marriage filing is now closed.

The docket on the database shows that McIlroy’s attorney Thomas Sasser filed “a notice for voluntary dismissal” of the petition on Tuesday.