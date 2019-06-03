Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix March with Dead Animals After Sparking Engagement Rumors

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are staunch animal rights activists.

The couple marched together on Sunday during the National Animal Rights Day demonstration in West Hollywood, California.

The actors, who are both vegans, wore black T-shirts and pants as they held dead birds in their gloved hands during the demonstration.

The nonprofit Our Planet. Theirs Too. created the annual day of observance in 2011 in order to give all animals a voice.

Their advocacy comes after Mara sparked engagement rumors in late May when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand while running errands in Los Angeles.

Representatives for Mara, 34, and Pheonix, 44, did not comment at the time when asked about the pair’s relationship.

View photos Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara at a march in West Hollywood, California | BG69/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images More

Mara and Phoenix have been romantically linked since filming Mary Magdalene in late 2016. The two were reportedly seen spending time together on and off set while filming, including an outing on their Italian hotel’s balcony where they were seen hanging out while smoking. They previously worked together on 2013’s Her.

They made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival where they were seen chatting and warmly embracing when Phoenix won the best actor award for his performance in You Were Never Really Here.

RELATED: Are Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Engaged? Actress Steps Out Wearing a Large Diamond Ring

“They were talking to one another nonstop,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Small talk between them. Then they went for their car and he’s holding her hand like it was unconscious. Like it fits. They seem a totally natural and easy couple.”

Phoenix previously dated his Inventing the Abbotts costar Liv Tyler from 1995 to 1998, and later model Topaz Page-Green in the early 2000s and DJ Allie Teilz. Mara dated director Charlie McDowell from 2010 to 2016.