Rooney Mara dazzles at screening of Mary Magdalene

The biblical drama was screened at The National Gallery.

Real life couple Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix braved the chilly weather in London to step out for a special screening of their new film Mary Magdalene.

Mara, 32, was the picture of elegance as she arrived at The National Gallery in a black jumpsuit with a ruffled top which left her shoulders bare, with her dark locks pulled back in a sleek knot.

The pair were joined by their co-stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Tahar Rahim and the film’s director Garth Davis.

Mara plays Mary Magdalene in the biblical drama while Phoenix, 43, stars as Jesus Christ.

She and Phoenix are thought to have been dating since 2016.

Mary Magdalene is due to be released in the UK in March.