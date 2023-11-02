Room Full of GOP Lawmakers Tell Sean Hannity They’ll Impeach Biden

William Vaillancourt
·1 min read
1.4k
Fox News

House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry might not be coming up with the goods against President Joe Biden, but it doesn’t seem like that will get in the way of an impeachment, based on their appearance Wednesday on Fox News. When asked by Sean Hannity to give a show of hands if they believe that what House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) has been claiming—that Biden has criminally profited from his family’s overseas business deals—will lead to an impeachment, it was hard to spot anyone in the crowd of dozens whose hand didn’t shoot up. “Wow, the whole room,” Hannity said. Regarding impeachment, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) argued moments earlier that he and his colleagues “do not wield it for political purposes, but we are following the truth where it leads.” A White House spokesperson, in response to Comer using the term “bribery” in reference to the president when asked by Hannity, claimed that “these House Republicans have officially jumped the shark.”

