Is 'The Room' creator Tommy Wiseau a vampire? 'Disaster Artist' cast attempts to answer film's burning questions

Tommy Wiseau, the writer, director, star, and overall “mastermind” behind the midnight classic The Room, is an enigma. And the mystery surrounding him extends far beyond his conception of and, um, interesting decisions made while producing the infamous 2003 film that made him a cult hero.

The Disaster Artist, the new comedy starring James Franco as Wiseau that takes us on a wackadoo behind-the-scenes look at the making of The Room, poses three vital questions about the man: Where is he from? How old is he? And where did he get all his money? It’s not a spoiler to say The Disaster Artist, based on the book by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell and adapted for the screen by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, doesn’t go out of its way to definitively answer to any of these.

So we asked the film’s cast (watch above).

Where is he from? “New Orleans,” James Franco laughed — echoing the very questionable claim made by Wiseau, who has what appears to be a very thick Slavic accent. “I’d assume Eastern Europe somewhere,” posited a more reasonable Seth Rogen (who plays script supervisor Sandy Schklair). “Romania,” guessed Ari Graynor (Wiseau’s romantic interest in The Room, Juliette Danielle). “I was gonna say Detroit,” added Paul Scheer (cinematographer Raphael Smadja).

How old is he? “About 23,” an again-unhelpful James Franco mused. “I think he’s ageless like a vampire,” Scheer said. “I’m not convinced that he is not a vampire.” Added Rogen, “He’s 4,000.”

Where’d he get all his money? “Selling Levi’s jeans,” said James Franco, clearly determined not tip off anything that would tarnish The Mystique of Tommy Wiseau, bankrolled The Room with a staggering $6 million budget. “I think like a vampire, you collect antiquities,” Rogen explained. “A pocket watch from this era, a chalice from that era.” Agreed Rogen and Graynor: “He sells them on eBay.”

So there you have it, Tommy Wiseau is an ageless vampire from Bulgaria.

The Disaster Artist opens in limited engagement Friday and nationwide Dec. 8.

Watch the cast talk about the weirdness of The Room:

