Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Files Police Report Against Jen Harley After Alleged New Year's Eve Fight

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has filed a police report against Jen Harley after an alleged violent altercation during a New Year’s Eve Party, PEOPLE confirmed.

While police did not identify either of the reality stars by name, when asked about the couple the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told PEOPLE that on Jan. 3, “A man came to an LVMPD substation to file a Battery Domestic Violence report against his girlfriend. According to the man, the alleged battery occurred on Dec. 31, 2018 at 11:43 p.m.”

The on-and-off again couple, who share 9-month-old daughter Ariana Sky, allegedly got into a heated argument while at the Las Vegas strip club Hustler, a source tells PEOPLE.

“She was mad about something she saw on his phone [and] she freaked out.”

The source claims Harley, 31, then allegedly “lunged” at the Jersey Shore star, 33, as he tried to leave the club.

“She was restrained by his friend, but when he was walking out she took an ashtray from the table and threw it at his head, busting his nose and lip,” the source continued.

Representatives for the former couple have not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

After the alleged incident at the strip club, the two broke up and Harley returned home that night to find her home had allegedly been ransacked. She reportedly told authorities she believes Ortiz-Magro broke in. However, the source close to Ortiz-Magro claims the reality star never broke in.

“He moved her stuff out of his house into her apartment. She was home at her apartment when he was doing this. He didn’t break in,” the source explained.

“He busted a table while he was there because they were fighting — he left, she called the cops and that was it,” the source continued.

“Today he went and filed a police report for domestic abuse,” the source said of the domestic battery police report, adding that Ortiz-Magro wants to “protect his daughter.”

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that patrol officers responded to the residence at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1 for a report of a possible burglary and destruction of property.

According to the spokesperson, upon arrival, officers learned that the victim had an argument with her boyfriend at a club prior to her getting home, and officers observed that several items in the home were damaged including a television and picture frames.