Ronnie Magro Ortiz and On-Off Again Girlfriend Jen Harley Vacation Together with Their Daughter

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is squeezing in a little vacation time with his on-again-off-again girlfriend Jen Harley and their daughter Ariana Skye.

While enjoying themselves in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday, Harley, 31, shared a photograph of the pair posing together in their beach attire. Despite the pair’s volatile history, the 32-year-old reality star draped his arm around Harley’s shoulder in the image.

Also along for the sun-filled trip? Their 4-month-old daughter, who’s no stranger to accompanying her parents to the beach.

The proud mother of two shared an adorable photograph on Saturday of little Ariana flashing the camera a big smile while wearing a tie-dye dress that showed off her love for San Juan, which was likely picked up as a souvenir.

While lounging on the beach with their daughter, Ortiz-Magro was also on hand to watch over their little one as she had a bottle of milk.

“Living that beach life,” Harley wrote alongside a photograph of the doting dad.

Ahead of their trip together, Harley shared a slideshow of photographs earlier this month from the week she spent in New Jersey with the Jersey Shore star and their daughter while filming season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The images included two sweet selfies of her and Ortiz-Magro.