Ronda Rousey Is Not Signed With AEW, But Tony Khan Would Welcome Her Back

Ronda Rousey made her Ring Of Honor debut, but it sounds as if it’s a one-time deal for now.

Tony Khan was asked about Ronda Rousey’s status during his post-show media scrum after AEW Full Gear. Rousey competed at Friday night’s Ring Of Honor taping in Los Angeles, one night after she competed for Wrestling Revolver. On both shows, Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir teamed up to face Athena and Billie Starkz.

Khan said that Rousey is not under contract with AEW/ROH, and explained how the match to bring her in was set up.

“She’s not signed but we had a great conversation. It came about, of course there was some unfinished business. They had that match [at Wrestling Revolver] and I thought it would be great for our fans to [see them] settle it in the ring,” Khan explained. “At the Wrestling Revolver show they had the tag match, and to be honest, I had spoken to them and I thought it would be great to have a match to build some interest and have the story come back to Ring Of Honor.”

“We’d love to have her back sometime”

Khan went on to note that there’s a lot of interest in Athena as the Ring Of Honor World Champion and Billie Starkz as her minion. He praised their chemistry and said putting them against Rousey and Shafir seemed like a great idea.

“I thought that it would be great to see that tag team against two of the ‘Horsewomen’, that being Marina [Shafir] and Ronda Rousey. And Ronda was happy to come here. She was great, the crowd was really excited to see her and it was a great match. We’d love to have her back sometime,” Khan said. “It was really fun being out here, she’s a local, she lives nearby and that really helped make it possible. So any time it’s convenient, we’d love to have her back because she was tremendous and it was a great match. If people want to see it, check out ROH.”

