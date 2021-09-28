Ronda Rousey and Husband Travis Browne Welcome Baby Girl: 'You Are So Incredibly Loved'

Travis Browne and Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is a mom!

The athlete, 34, and husband Travis Browne have welcomed their first baby together, daughter La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, Rousey confirmed via Instagram on Monday.

Rousey and Browne, who is also a mixed martial artist, got married in Browne's native Hawaii in August 2017.

Rousey shared a duo of sweet photos with the tiny newborn to her Instagram, with one showing the baby underneath her white t-shirt with a hand resting against her chest.

The other photo showed the infant's hand on top her father's tattooed arm.

Browne, 39, posted the same two photos to his own Instagram, captioning the gallery with, "Welcome to this world La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. You are so incredibly loved!" Browne has two children, Kaleo and Keawe, from a previous marriage.

Rousey and Browne announced in April that they were expecting, sharing a sweet YouTube video to break the pregnancy news.

"Can't hide it anymore so it's time to show it off," Rousey said with a laugh while debuting her baby bump alongside her husband in the video, which also included sweet footage of the couple finding out about her pregnancy.

In a July 24 Instagram post, Rousey got candid about her pregnancy journey and her excitement to meet her daughter.

"I cannot wait to meet this baby-to see what she's like, how's she's uniquely her, how she's like me and her dad. I'm dying to see the color of her eyes," she wrote at the time. "What's her laugh gunna sound like? When she clears her throat is she gunna do it [the] same way me and my mom do?"

"I wish I could say that pregnancy feels amazing, that I've never felt more powerful as a woman. But it feels more like my organs are being crushed by the miracle of life," the former UFC star added. "I've never felt more exhausted, unmotivated or aware of gravity. Some days I have to lay on my side for hours just to comfortably breathe. There's no break, it's a grind, I'm just trying to get through one day at a time."

She continued, "This baby is gunna be some kind of superhero cause I swear she's eating all my muscles. Has anyone seen my butt? I can't find it."

Rousey said the "looming task of giving birth is intimating as hell" and said she was "not so much afraid of the pain of labor as intimidated by the recovery."

"It's hard not to just hide and wait it out. Thank God for Mr. Browne," she added. "Not a day goes by without him telling me I'm beautiful, sexy, loved, and appreciated. He holds my belly to give me breaks from carrying, gives me bites of everything he's eating, then drags me hissing into the sunlight when I wanna go full Gollum. He makes me proud to put on a swimsuit and show the world what I sometimes want to hide from myself."

To her baby, she said directly: "I'm already so in love with you, I'll do anything for you ... I'm not gunna lie and say even just a few months hasn't been a pain in the ass - but you're worth it all and more. Eat some muscles, dance on my bladder, split all the abs and buttholes you need to come safely into this world. Mama can't wait to meet you."

In January 2019, Rousey cleared up pregnancy rumors after reports claimed she was leaving WWE to start a family.

"I honestly don't know why [anyone] feels [they're] an authority to speak on plans for my uterus. It's my vagina, my life, keep the speculations to yourself. Leave me and my reproductive organs alone," she told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne at the time.