Ronan Farrow Is Engaged to Jon Lovett and He Used His New Book to Pop the Question

Ronan Farrow is engaged after sneaking his proposal into a draft of his book Catch and Kill.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, 31, wrote about proposing to Pod Save America host Jon Lovett in his book, where he explained he thought up of a creative way to ask Lovett.

“Later, when I decided some of that reporting would make its way into a book, I’d send him a draft, and put in a question, right on this page: ‘Marriage?’” Farrow wrote. “On the moon or even here on Earth. He read the draft, found the proposal here, and said, ‘Sure.’”

Lovett and Farrow met “shortly after [Lovett] left his job as a presidential speechwriter” in 2011, Farrow wrote.

The podcast host worked for former President Barack Obama during his first term in office before writing for the series 1600 Penn.

The two had often joked about getting married on the moon.

“Just working on my vows for the ceremony. On the moon. In our gravity boots,” Farrow wrote about Lovett telling him that during a phone call.

The reporter explained it was “a running joke” between the two.

“Jonathan’s mother wanted grandchildren, and not in the age of lunar bases,” Farrow wrote.

While the couple keeps their relationship away from the spotlight, Farrow shared a photo of the two on Instagram in August after he wished Lovett a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to straight shooter respected on all sides @jonlovett. He’s okay, I guess!” Farrow wrote in the caption.

Last week, Lovett shared a link to Catch and Kill, tweeting, “I’m so proud of @RonanFarrow and I hope you pre-order Catch and Kill.”