Ronan Farrow Engaged to 'Pod Save America' Host Jon Lovett

ET confirms that the 'Catch and Kill' author has a fiance!

Ronan Farrow has a fiance!

ET has learned that the 31-year-old journalist is engaged to Barack Obama's former speechwriter and Pod Save America host, Jon Lovett. The two were first romantically linked in 2011, and Farrow posted a sweet birthday message on Instagram for Lovett back in August.

"Happy birthday to straight shooter respected on all sides @jonlovett. He’s OK, I guess!" he wrote.

Farrow, the son of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen, has been busy promoting his new book, which delves even deeper into the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein and Matt Lauer.

Here's more with the journalist:

