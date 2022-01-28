Ron Perlman says he's open to another 'Hellboy' at age 71 — for the fans

News Yahoo Entertainment

It was a big night on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday, when Los Angeles-based contestant Ilene Knebel became the first $100,000 Bonus Round winner of Season 39, triggering confetti to rain down on the set. After solving the final puzzle, host Pat Sajak opened the golden envelope to reveal that Knebel had won the highest Bonus Round prize possible – $100,000. Viewers were so excited for Ilene following her big win, particularly because she seems to be an all-around great person. Earlier in the interview portion of the show, Knebel shared that she has worked for the city of Beverly Hills for 25 years, she has been married for over 20 years, has three adult children and, on the side, does a lot of volunteer work. She also mentors girl scouts and delivers groceries to homebound people on the weekends. On top of all of that, Knebel said she has been auditioning to become a contestant on Wheel of Fortune for at least 30 years. Weirdly, after winning big, what was Ilene's request? Well, some may be surprised to learn that the first thing Knebel wanted to do was clean up the confetti. During the close, Sajak said the first thing Knebel asked after the confetti came down was "Where's the broom? I want to clean up." So, following the commercial break, Sajak had a broom in hand as he told Knebel to "start sweeping."