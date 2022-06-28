Ron Perlman Marries Fiancée Allison Dunbar in Italy: 'Spring Has Indeed Sprung'

Ron Perlman and Allison Dunbar Married

Ron Perlman and Allison Dunbar got hitched!

The Hellboy actor, 72, and his StartUp costar fiancée, 49, got married on an Italian getaway. Dunbar revealed the news when she posted a video of the newlyweds to her Instagram earlier this month.

"pulling a Kravis before it was a thing. ❤️," she captioned the post, referring to the Kourtney Kardashain–Travis Barker nuptials that took place earlier this year in Italy.

She added, "(Thank you Cydney and Dallas @stone_cold_fox for hunting down my dream 👗) @palazzomargherita @bernaldafunpage bomb tan by: @oatstanning 👙 #italianholiday #bernalda #labellavita #ladolcevita #italiangirl #basilicata #southernitalian #matera @ig_matera."

In the comment section, Perlman wrote, "❤️ Spring Has Indeed Sprung!!! ❤️"

The newlyweds met on the set of their show StartUp and were first pictured together in May 2019. Perlman was spotted with Dunbar five days after the date he cited for his separation from estranged wife Opal Stone.

The actor and his ex-wife had been married for 38 years when Perlman filed for divorce in November 2019, almost six months after he had been pictured with Dunbar.

Perlman married Stone, a jewelry designer, on Valentine's Day in 1981. The estranged couple share two adult children: daughter Blake and son Brandon. In divorce documents at the time, Perlman cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for divorce. The documents stated Perlman would pay spousal support to Stone if needed and that their assets and debts would be divided as separate property, with their shared property to be determined in trial.

Stone's response to the filing came eight months later, when she also cited irreconcilable differences.