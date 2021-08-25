Ron Jeremy, indicted on over 30 counts of sexual assault, pleads not guilty again

Adult film actor Ron Jeremy, shown in court on June 26, 2020, has been indicted on dozens of counts of sexual assault. (AFP via Getty Images)

Ron Jeremy is facing more legal trouble as sex abuse allegations against him continue to mount.

The 67-year-old adult film star has been indicted on more than 30 sexual assault counts involving 21 victims dating back to 1996. The alleged victims range in age from 15 to 51.

Jeremy appeared in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person and one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force and assault with intent to commit rape.

"Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,” Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes."

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Jeremy's attorney for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Jeremy was arrested in June 2020 and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault. He pleaded not guilty. Jeremy was hit with additional charges in October 2020 and pleaded not guilty again. The case remained under investigation and more women came forward about his alleged abuse over a 23-year span.

Sexual misconduct allegations against Jeremy were rumored for years before his arrest but ramped up amid the #MeToo era. He has repeatedly maintained his innocence.

Jeremy is due in court for a pretrial conference on Oct. 12. He remains behind bars as he's been unable to post his $6.6 million bail.