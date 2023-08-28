Ron Jeremy Accused Of “Heinous Sexual Acts” At Rainbow Bar & Grill; Sunset Strip Venue Hit With Negligence Suit Over Rapes By Porn Actor

Two women are alleging that Ron Jeremy sexually assaulted them at the Rainbow Bar & Grill and are suing the Sunset Strip landmark for “negligence in maintaining a safe environment for their female patrons.”

“Defendant Rockin’ Horse, Inc. and Does 1 through 100, inclusive, knowingly allowed a sexual predator into their bar time and time again and allowed him a dungeon, the employee’s restroom, for committing heinous sexual acts against Defendant’s female patrons,” the August 21 complaint filed on behalf of Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 in LA Superior Court against the owners of the Rainbow bluntly claims (read lawsuit against the Rainbow Bar & Grill here).

Referencing Grand Jury testimony that led to porn star Jeremy’s arrest in 2020 on multiple rape charges, the recent filing by Los Angeles-based firm Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi LLP and Encino-set Nabati Law PC are seeking a variety of unspecified damages for their clients arising out of the alleged March 17, 2017 attacks in the back bathroom of the rock’n’roll hangout.

With prudent description, the complaint detailed what allegedly happened six years ago in the back of the Rainbow after Jeremy walked the duo past numerous staffers:

Once the trio reached the bathroom, Ron Jeremy followed JANE DOE 1 and JANE DOE 2 into the bathroom. Ron Jeremy attempted to solicit pictures of them that appeared like they were giving Ron Jeremy a blowjob.

JANE DOE 1 managed to escape, but JANE DOE 2 was not so lucky. Ron Jeremy continued to sexually assault JANE DOE 2 in the bathroom, putting his hands in JANE DOE 2’s private areas, despite her pleas that he stop. At one point, after being in the bathroom for what felt like an eternity, and without any aid, JANE DOE 2 shouted at Ron Jeremy to stop, in hopes that Rainbow Bar staff would hear her cries.

After both JANE DOE 1 and JANE DOE 2 escaped the restroom, Ron Jeremy still continued to target them while Plaintiffs attempted to leave Rainbow Bar.

Further laying out their case against Jeremy, the plaintiffs’ lawyers say “Rainbow Bar, employees would facilitate Ron Jeremy drugging women’s drinks. They note: One woman (referred to as Jane Doe 9 in the Grand Jury transcript) met Ron Jeremy at Rainbow Bar. Ron Jeremy then told the bartender to ‘get her the Ron Jeremy special.’”

With the heinous acts that the much-accused Jeremy is alleged to have committed in this case alone, you perhaps are wondering why the slovenly adult movie actor isn’t named as a defendant in the matter along with the 1972 founded Rainbow? Well, facing over 300 years in prison if found guilty on 33 rape and sexual assault counts, 70-year-old Jeremy was deemed incompetent to stand trial earlier this year due to “incurable neurocognitive decline.”

Judge Ronald S. Harris pulled the plug on the case, and Jeremy was then moved from DTLA’s Twin Towers Correctional Facility into a state mental health facility. Unless his condition dramatically changes, Jeremy will remain in said facility for the rest of his days.

Attempts to contact the Rainbow Bar and Grill about this latest suit were unsuccessful this morning. If and when we hear from the establishment, we will update this post.

If the name of firm Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi LLP seems familiar to some it is because they represented widower Matthew Hutchins in his wrongful death suit against Alec Baldwin and others for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the indie Western’s New Mexico set on October 21, 2021.

Though Baldwin is facing a plethora of civil cases over the shooting and possible refiling of criminal charges, the Matthew Hutchins case never went to trial as the parties settled in October 2022. Among other aspects of that deal, the widower Hutchins was made an executive producer on the resurrected Rust, which finished production in Montana this spring, and is working on a documentary about his wife.

