Ron Jeremy hit with 20 new sexual assault charges, faces life in prison

Ron Jeremy has been charged with 20 additional counts of sexual assault, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday. The former adult film star was previously charged with eight counts of sexual assault involving four women. Jeremy, 67, pleaded not guilty to the sex crimes in June.

The amended criminal complaint involves 13 women with incidents dating back to 2004. It includes six counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

Ages of the alleged victims range from 15 to 54. The most recent incident allegedly occurred on Jan. 1, 2020, when Jeremy is accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman outside a business in Hollywood. Six other alleged sexual assaults happened inside a West Hollywood bar frequented by the defendant, according to prosecutors, and another in the bar’s parking lot.

Jeremy was charged in June with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.

If convicted as charged, Jeremy faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 250 years to life in state prison.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a lawyer for Jeremy but did not immediately receive a response.

After Jeremy’s arrest two months ago, a message posted on his official Twitter account denied wrongdoing. “I am innocent of all charges,” the tweet read. “I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court!”

I am innocent of all charges. I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support. — Ron Jeremy (@RealRonJeremy) June 23, 2020

Sexual misconduct allegations against Jeremy first (publicly) arose in 2017 amid the #MeToo movement. Rolling Stone detailed the disturbing accusations where offenses ranged from groping to violent rape. Jeremy told the magazine he “never raped anyone.”

Jeremy is expected to be arraigned in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday. He has been in jail in lieu of posting $6.6 million bail.

More — Ron Jeremy charged with rape, sexual assault:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: