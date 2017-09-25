Ron Howard's latest set photos hint at young Han Solo's adventures

Strap yourselves in, Star Wars fans — we’re going on the Kessel Run. Ron Howard has shared new set photos from the young Han Solo movie, which hint at the plot of the Millennium Falcon pilot’s origin story. Check them out below.

This Instagram image appears to be an underground tunnel, and the director’s caption — “Spicey?” — indicates that it’s probably the spice mines of Kessel. In Star Wars: A New Hope, Han (played by Harrison Ford) brags that his ship is so fast, it “made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs.” But we’ve never seen actually seen the planet Kessel, or its spice mines (where C-3PO worries he’ll be sent as punishment for stealing the Death Star plans), in a Star Wars film before. Question is, will Howard solve the mystery of how parsecs can be a measurement of distance?

Another photo on Howard’s Instagram shows what the director describes as “a scene about desperate and dangerous times.” The phrasing recalls another New Hope moment: Princess Leia’s recorded message to Obi-Wan Kenobi, in which she says, “This is our most desperate hour.” That’s just about the moment where standalone prequel Rogue One left off; will the Han Solo movie end at the same point?

Howard also posted this shot of himself with Emilia Clarke, whose character has not been announced.

The new batch of photos comes a month after Howard teased a familiar enemy.

The Empire Looms Large pic.twitter.com/IN7GiiJtXY — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 16, 2017

The untitled Han Solo movie hits theaters on May 25, 2018.

