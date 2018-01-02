Ron Howard drops another big teaser from Han Solo movie

From Digital Spy

While we wait with bated breath for that first trailer, Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard has dropped yet another teaser for the spinoff.

In a new picture posted on his Twitter account, the director welcomed in the New Year with a snap of what appears to be a speeder (and a pair of mysterious hands).

"Happy New Year from Team #Solo. We're pretty pumped for 2018," he wrote.

Howard has been dropping a number of teasers for the movie ever since he took over the project from former directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller last year.

There has also been a lot of speculation as to how much of the movie was re-shot in the wake of the takeover, with star Thandie Newton claiming that "90%" was done by the original directors.

However, Paul Bettany recently suggested that Howard was given more control over the film than was "originally intended".

"His staging ability is so f**king brilliant," the actor said. "I think he went in and he was like a laser, working out what needed to be done when he looked at the footage.

"And then, as things moved on, everybody felt so secure with him. And they gave him more. He reshot a lot more than was originally intended."

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be released on May 25, 2018.

