Ron DeSantis Mocked for Vow to ‘Start Slitting Throats’ if Elected President: ‘This Isn’t a Clint Eastwood Movie’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has sparked controversy once again, drawing condemnation for his comments made at a campaign event in New Hampshire in which he promised to “start slitting throats on Day 1” if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

The DeSantis campaign event was held in Rye, New Hampshire, and consisted of a barbecue hosted by former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown.

“We’re going to have all these deep state people, you know, we are going to start slitting throats on Day 1,” DeSantis said.

Meanwhile, the DeSantis’ presidential campaign is undergoing a reboot, to combat poor polling numbers. The presidential hopeful has not yet seen success in his attempt to catch up to the Republican front-runner, former President Donald Trump.

Just last week an aide was fired from the campaign for producing a video in support of DeSantis’ candidacy which included the Sonnenrad, a Nazi symbol.

Read below for reactions to DeSantis’ remarks:

To have a LAWYER and a sitting (although not really performing) governor and someone who wants to be president is freaking terrifying. WTAF? This isn’t a Clint Eastwood movie. We have a constitution. #DeSantisIsAFacist https://t.co/lEp1hpCvR5 — Lynda (@fl_lynda) August 3, 2023

Re-booted DeSantis is as clueless about tone as pre-boot DeSantis was.https://t.co/4XdcPG2M2Q — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) August 3, 2023

I can't stop thinking about DeSantis referring to layoffs as "slitting throats." That's just… not a thing anyone says. Is he ok https://t.co/e5XUriPqZE — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) August 3, 2023

No different than Trump…except he’s got the personality of a doormat. Slitting throats of federal employees on day one? Is that a threat DeSantis? This is atrocious. https://t.co/hR2CrFwZK4 — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) August 3, 2023

Tough Guy In Heels Ron DeSantis Vows to Start 'Slitting Throats' on First Day of Imaginary Presidency #DeSaster https://t.co/oXQ24dQ87f — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) August 3, 2023

I don't know a single soul who says "slitting throats" in any idiomatic or metaphoric way.



I have known of people with sociopathic or sadistic tendencies that talk about murder or torture with glee.



Ron DeSantis just seems awful. https://t.co/h7HcOcEqgY — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) August 3, 2023

Anyone talking about slitting the throats of federal employees, as Ron DeSantis did, is unfit for the presidency. https://t.co/BNGZiVgLFe — David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) August 2, 2023

Hey @FBI why are presidential candidates allowed to threaten to murder people? https://t.co/vjLsM9n1PZ — Janette (she/her) (@JanetteKirchner) August 3, 2023

I thought for sure this was @TheOnion…



In New Hampshire this week Ron DeSantis said if he was POTUS, Mexican cartels would be "shot stone cold dead" and when it comes to federal bureaucrats "we are going to start slitting throats on Day One." https://t.co/fEscbdrxb4 — Jennifer Mascia (@JenniferMascia) August 3, 2023

“DeSantis 2024: Slitting throats on day one” is a helluva campaign slogan. https://t.co/Ltv5A2w2Tt — Janine Talley (@J9Talley) August 3, 2023

The post Ron DeSantis Mocked for Vow to ‘Start Slitting Throats’ if Elected President: ‘This Isn’t a Clint Eastwood Movie’ appeared first on TheWrap.