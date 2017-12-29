Romantic movie set around Bataclan terrorist attack shelved after petition

A French TV movie that put a romantic story of a couple falling in love to the backdrop of the 2015 terrorist attack at the Bataclan venue in Paris has been shelved following an online petition.

Called Ce soir-là, translated as That Night, it was set to be broadcast on French national TV’s France 2 channel, after finishing filming last week.

But according to The Guardian, a petition, which quickly gained over 38,000 signatures, was launched by a widow of one of those who was killed in the attack.

“This project has hurt and shocked us,” wrote Claire Peltier, who lost her husband in the attack.

“We’re scandalised that a TV project like this could be made so soon after such a violent event.

“To live our grief, we need silence, restraint, dignity and respect… and not a romantic fiction aimed at boosting your channel’s ratings.”

90 people died on the night of November 13, 2015, when armed gunmen entered the Bataclan venue during a concert by the band Eagles of Death Metal.

Hundreds more were injured.

According to reports, the movie centres around a woman who lives close to the venue and a passerby, who both try and help those who are fleeing the violence.

They later meet again, at which point a romance blossom.

France 2 has said that it has postponed broadcast until after a consultation with survivors’ groups.

