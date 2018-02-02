Roman Polanski to be a 'key character' in Tarantino's new Charles Manson movie

Among the principle characters in Quentin Tarantino’s new movie about the Charles Manson murders will be director Roman Polanski, according to reports.

Variety reporter Justin Kroll dropped some further info about the project, currently in pre-production.

As well as Polanski playing a ‘key role’ in the film, the role that both Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise are in the frame for is that of a stuntman, while Leonardo DiCaprio is to play the neighbour of Sharon Tate.

Some QT-Manson updates: The role Pitt and Cruise have met on is for that of a stuntman not prosecutor, the Leo character is also Tate's neighbor in the pic and Polanski will play key role in film, QT going discovery route wants authentic polish thesp — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) February 1, 2018





The movie is set in 1969 at the end of the Summer of Love in Los Angeles, centring on an actor – played by DiCaprio – who has starred in a hit show, but is now washed up and seeking to reinvigorate his career in the spaghetti western scene.

The murder of Sharon Tate, Polanski’s wife, and four of her friends at their home at the hands of followers of Charles Manson’s cult is reportedly the backdrop to the movie rather than the focus.

According to previous reports, Margot Robbie is up for the role of Tate, but having Polanski as a key character, however, could prove problematic.

The director has been a fugitive from US authorities since 1977, when he fled the country after pleading guilty to drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl.

Several other women have since come forward to allege that he sexually assaulted or raped them while they were underage.

