Rolling Stones Team Up With Spotify for Special-Edition FC Barcelona Jersey

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood were on hand for the legendary El Clásico soccer match in Spain Saturday, as the Rolling Stones officially kicked off their new collaboration with Spotify and FC Barcelona.

Jagger, Wood, and the band’s keyboard player Matt Clifford were in the stands at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium for the football club’s annual match against Real Madrid, as FC Barcelona unveiled a new gameday jersey, which replaced the Spotify logo with the Rolling Stones’ iconic tongue and lips motif. The new La Liga kits were launched to celebrate Hackney Diamonds, the Stones’ first album of original material in 18 years. The new album, which Rolling Stone called “a collection of bangers,” came out on Oct. 20.

In addition to being featured on the soccer pitch, the Stones-inspired kits were available to purchase on the FC Barcelona store, though they’ve since sold out. Some of them have already made their way to eBay, where they’re going for $300+ (note: you’ll want to verify the authenticity of these jerseys if you’re searching on eBay). Only 1899 jerseys were made available — inspired by the year of the club’s founding.

Jagger and Wood were shown on screen during the El Clásico match, which Real Madrid won 2-1. The 50,000 fans in the stands, meantime, held up placards and banners prior to kickoff to create a large mosaic bearing the Barça colors, along with the lips and tongue logo. And the football club replaced the popular “kiss cam” segment on its video screen during halftime with a “tongue cam,” that panned in on fans in the stands mimicking the Stones’ famous face.

As part of the collaboration, FC Barcelona also created a special edition of its popular Barça Matchday playlist on Spotify, with favorite songs and motivating tracks from the Rolling Stones. (Following the announcement of the Rolling Stones’ El Clásico matchday shirts, Spotify says average daily streams of the band jumped by more than 125% on its streaming service.)

“We’re huge football fans and honored that Spotify have brought our tongue and lips logo to grace the FC Barcelona shirt to celebrate the release of the Stones’ new Hackney Diamonds album,” the Rolling Stones say, in a release. “We’ll be cheering on the players on the pitch as well as fans around the world who will be tuning in to watch this iconic match.”

“Bringing together two icons – The Rolling Stones logo and the Barça jersey – is a special moment for our fans around the world,” adds Juli Guiu, VP of marketing at FC Barcelona. “Music and football form a special partnership with a long future ahead of them and we are happy to add another chapter to the story alongside Spotify.”

This is the latest musical partnership that Spotify has brought to its affiliation with FC Barcelona. The music service previously unveiled special-edition jerseys with Rosalia and Drake.

The Rolling Stones x FC Barcelona jerseys may be sold out, but the new collaboration also includes T-shirts, hoodies, bomber jackets, and bucket hats with the tongue and lips logo alongside the football club’s badge and Spotify logo.

You can also find official Spotify and FC Barcelona jerseys online at Fanatics.com. The official Nike kits are available in sizes small to 2XL and are in stock for $169.

As for the Stones’ big weekend in Barcelona, Jagger was spotted out for dinner after the match in the Gothic Quarter, followed by drinks till 2 a.m. in a private room at Paradiso, the speakeasy-style cocktail bar that was named the World’s Best Bar in 2022.

