The Rolling Stones Postpone North American Tour as Mick Jagger Needs 'Medical Treatment'

The Rolling Stones are postponing their North American tour.

The band announced the decision in a press release on Saturday, explaining that lead singer Mick Jagger needs “medical treatment.”

The release did not specify what the treatment was for, but assured fans that the rocker, 75, is “expected to make a complete recovery.”

“Mick Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment,” the release read. “The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

“I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this,” Jagger tweeted on Saturday. “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

The Stones’ No Filter Tour was set to kick off in Miami on April 20.

Tour promoters AEG Presents/Concerts West are advising fans to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled concert dates, which the band tweeted would be announced “shortly.”

The 17 postponed shows span from April 20 to the end of June, including two shows at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and two shows at Soldier Field in Chicago.