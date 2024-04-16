‘Rolling Stone Writers’ Room’ to toast Stephen Wilson Jr., Charley Crockett and Drayton Farley with George Dickel

Performances and discussions with Stephen Wilson Jr, Charley Crockett and Drayton Farley at Palm Springs event. - Credit: Acacia Evans / Ryan Vestil / Hayley Gjertsen

This April, Rolling Stone is teaming up with George Dickel for another installment of the “Rolling Stone Writers’ Room”, this time featuring an evening of conversation and performances by three songwriters that are shaping the future of Country music.

Moderated by Rolling Stone’s Senior Music Editor Joseph Hudak, an evening at Palm Springs will be spent with Charley Crockett, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Drayton Farley to delve into how they have found their place in the recently rising popularity of the Country music genre.

With his upcoming album “$10 Cowboy” set to release in late-April, Charley Crockett is no stranger to crafting music from his own struggles and experiences to deliver a soulful cowboy and Western sensibility.

Named one of Rolling Stone’s 25 Best Country and Americana albums of 2023, Stephen Wilson Jr’s ‘søn of dad’ paid an homage to his late father and established the grunge-country genre as a force in and of itself.

Alabama-native Drayton Farley’s true, blue singer-songwriter Americana can be found on his recently-released album “Twenty On High”, with its soulful groundedness that reaches back to the more traditional sounds of the Country genre while still bringing Farley’s personal story weaved into the songwriting.

All three of these acts will perform a number of songs that capture their own unique interpretation of Country music, how their own personal struggles have shaped their understanding creativity, as well as the songs that took a little bit longer (or not!) to forge.

George Dickel is a historic, 160-year-old whisky brand revitalized by its innovative General Manager and Distiller, Nicole Austin. Based outside of Nashville at Cascade Hollow, their award-winning eight-year Dickel Bourbon is a testament to successfully combining the best of whisky tradition with new and innovative techniques.

By creating new ways to enjoy bourbon, rye and more, Dickel roams tradition with a new edge, and pays homage while pushing the craft to create beautiful whisky. Much like these artists, they’re proof that embracing tradition and progress forges new classics.

“Rolling Stone Writers’ Room” event featuring Charley Crockett, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Drayton Farley is invitation-only.

