Rolling candies recalled after child dies from choking on candy

A series of Rolling candies have been recalled after a seven-year-old girl died from choking on the candy earlier this year.

On 5 October, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall on Cocco Candy’s Rolling Candy due to a choking hazard, with about 145,800 units in various flavours recalled.

“The candy’s rolling ball can dislodge from the product into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard or death,” the agency noted.

The CPSC added that the recall came after the organisation “received one report of a seven-year-old girl who choked and died after the candy’s rolling ball dislodged and became trapped in her throat in New York in April 2023”.

Consumers have been urged to stop using the rolling candy immediately and to take it away from children. They can also contact KGR Distribution Corp for a refund. The now-recalled candies, manufactured in Turkey, were first sold by KGR Distribution Corp nationwide and online for $2.50 from May 2022 to March 2023.

Some of the flavours of Cocco Candy’s Rolling Candy – which consists of two fluid ounces –involved in the recall are Sour Strawberry, Sour Tutti Frutti, and Sour Cola.

The CPSC issued a separate recall on Candy Dynamic’s “Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy,” also due to a choking hazard. “The candy’s rolling ball can detach from the product’s container into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard for consumers,” the agency wrote, noting that nearly 70 million units of the candy have been recalled.

According to the description of the recall, the product was “sold in two-ounce and three-ounce containers,” and consists “of a plastic bottle with a rolling ball that holds a sour liquid candy”.

The product was also sold in four different flavours – Blue Raspberry, Black Cherry, Sour Apple, and Strawberry – and all came in packaging with the brand’s “TOXIC WASTE” and “SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy” logos on the front. Some of the other candies came with different logos on the packing, including the brand: “MEGA TOXIC WASTE” and the “SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy.”

The recall specified that the product was sold at “Walmart, Five Below and other stores nationwide, and online at amazon.com, CandyDynamics.com and other websites from June 2015 through July 2023 for between $2 and $4”. The government agency noted that while there have been two “reports of the rolling applicator ball detaching from the container”, there haven’t been any injuries due to the candy reported.

The Independent has contacted KGR Distributions for comment.