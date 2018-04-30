Role Recall: Ed Harris on whether he really was in 'Field of Dreams,' how he smashed phones on the set of 'The Rock,' and why he's the hero on 'Westworld'

Beginning as a television actor in the mid-1970s, four-time Oscar nominee Ed Harris became the film star he is today after he landed the role of American icon John Glenn in 1983’s classic The Right Stuff. The astronaut action film launched Harris on a stellar career that is still going strong.

While mostly known for playing tough guys who don’t suffer fools, Harris has the ability to inhabit any role, from egomaniacal visionaries (The Truman Show), tortured artists (The Hours and Pollock), unassuming heroes (Apollo 13). But he is really good at playing black hats (The Rock, A History of Violence, Westworld).

In addition to his continuing role on HBO’s sci-fi series, Harris also appears as a dying photographer taking one last road trip with the son (Jason Sudeikis) he abandoned and the personal assistant he mistreats (Elizabeth Olsen) in Netflix’s new movie Kodachrome.

Although he might seem like a man of few words, Harris sat down with Yahoo Entertainment to share some surprisingly candid thoughts on his diverse decades-long career in movies and television.

The Right Stuff (1983)

Harris’s uncanny resemblance to John Glenn is what initially caught the attention of filmmaker Philip Kaufman and producer Robert Chartoff, but he ultimately scored his career-catapulting part with his acting chops. “It was the first major movie I had been in,” Harris tells us. “I had been in a few others, but it was very important to me.”

The timing of the release of The Right Stuff was one of note. Just as Kaufman’s movie was about to come out, then-Sen. John Glenn was gearing up for what would be an unsuccessful run for president.

“My face was on the cover of Newsweek back then, which my mother was very excited about, and I guess I was too,” Harris remembers. “And you know, God bless him, John … Sen. Glenn was probably running one of the historically most boring presidential campaigns in history, unfortunately. Didn’t pan out for him. During that time [Tom Wolffe’s] book kind of poked a lot of fun at Mr. Glenn and so the Glenn campaign wasn’t sure what the film was going to be like. So they didn’t want to even deal with it. … I had a lot of respect for him, for sure.”

Field of Dreams (1989)

IMDb has Harris listed as the uncredited voice Kevin Costner hears urging him to build a ball field, a rumor that has persisted for years. Even the author of the source material, W.P. Kinsella, wrote he was told Ed Harris was the “Voice.” After all, it wouldn’t have been the biggest stretch to imagine Harris’s wife and Field of Dreams star Amy Madigan arranging such a cameo. But Harris is officially bursting the bubble. “That is not true,” Harris says with a smile. “You can put that rumor to rest.”

The Abyss (1989)

A James Cameron sci-fi film that didn’t have the same impact has Terminator or Aliens, The Abyss is generally remembered for its production woes as much as it is for the final product. The movie was shot in millions of gallons of water in an abandoned nuclear power station, and at one point Harris came close to drowning.

“The first thing that comes to mind is the harrowing experience I had down 30 feet underwater, where I thought maybe I bought it there for a few seconds,” Harris reminisces. “That was such a tough shoot for all of us involved … all of us who worked on that, we had to hold on to each other because it was such an insane shoot.”

“I’m really proud of the movie — I remain disappointed in the ending of it because I think until the last 10 to 15 minutes of that film it’s really a good film. And then it kind of goes like, ‘What?’ But what are you going to do?”

Apollo 13 (1995)

Ed Harris portraying NASA flight director Gene Kranz in Apollo 13. He never met Kranz, but his performance did inspire Kranz to title his memoir after one of his lines, "Failure is not an option."

