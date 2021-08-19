The top-rated Roku streaming box is on sale at Amazon for $29 (save $11)

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to watching TV, streaming is the new normal. The question is, what's the best way to access services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video?

For my money, Roku is the best option. And right now, there's an unbeatable deal to be had: For a limited time, Amazon is offering the Roku Express 4K+ streaming box for $29, which ties the lowest price on record. It was already a pretty great deal at $40, but now you've got an extra $11 to put toward, say, a month of Netflix.

New for 2021, the Roku Express 4K+ is just about perfect. You plug it into your TV's HDMI port (Roku supplies the necessary cable), then pair it with your home Wi-Fi network.

What I like best about Roku is the simplicity. The menus are arranged in a straightforward, logical way, and there's a built-in tutorial to help you learn the ropes.

Meanwhile, despite the low price, the Roku Express 4K+ offers premium features: 4K and HDR streaming (for those TVs that support it) and a remote that includes both channel shortcut buttons and a voice button. Push the latter and you can search for shows, load a streaming service, control playback, turn closed-captions on or off and so on, all with voice commands.

So here's my suggestion: If your TV already has streaming apps but you don't like the interface (I'm looking at you, LG, Sony and Vizio), or if you have an older Roku box that seems sluggish or doesn't have voice controls, this makes a very worthwhile upgrade.

Especially at this price.

What do you think? Share your streaming thoughts in the comments section below.

