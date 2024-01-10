Roku Channel Pacts with B.J. Novak’s ChainFest for Special Celebrating Chain Restaurants

Roku Channel has cut a deal with actor B.J. Novak’s ChainFest to air an hourlong special about the food festival that celebrates the culinary creations of chain restaurants.

Novak and chef Tim Hollingsworth created what is billed as an “immersive dining experience” that celebrates the pleasures of fast food and fast casual chain restaurants such as Chili’s, Panda Express, Pizza Hut, Red Robin and more. The event turns the tables on most food festivals by embracing the mass appeal of burgers and fries and such. The concept began in 2021 with a series of stealth pop-up events around Los Angeles. The first ChainFest was staged Dec. 1-3 in Hollywood at Nya Studios.

“We love chains. And it’s not just their playful trademarked dishes or silly mascots that we love, it’s that they have deep emotional resonance with hundreds of millions of people, across generations, across backgrounds. It’s some of the most beloved and delicious IP there is.” said Novak.

The Chain venture was co-founded Novak, former star of NBC’s “The Office,” Hollingsworth, producers Jack Davis and Nicholas Kraft, talent manager Byron Ashley and entrepreneur Abe Burns.

The hourlong special will be produced by Chain, with Davis and Kraft serving as executive producers alongside showrunner Michael Rucker. Olivia LaRoche will oversee the special for Roku Originals.

“The Chain team has brilliantly curated the ultimate foodie experience that is as new and exciting as it is emotive and nostalgic for both diners and the brands it highlights,” said David Eilenberg, head of content, for Roku Media. “We’re thrilled to kick off our inaugural project with Chain and look forward expanding the reach of this unique and fun concept by giving millions of streamers across the country the opportunity to immerse themselves in this one-of-kind experience on The Roku Channel.”

Other brands affiliated with Chain include Pepsi, Sonic Drive-in, Captain Morgan and Smirnoff.

(Pictured top: Tim Hollingsworth and B.J. Novak)

