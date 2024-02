ROH TV Spoilers From Henderson, Nevada (Taped On 2/10)

On February 10, Ring of Honor held their latest ROH television tapings alongside AEW Collision from The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

The spoilers, courtesy of Cagematch.net., are as follows:

ROH Women’s World Television Title Tournament Match : Taya Valkyrie (w/Johnny TV) defeats Sussy Love

ROH Women’s World Television Title Tournament Match : Red Velvet defeats Sandra Moone

ROH Women’s World Television Title Tournament Match : Abadon defeats Viva Van

ROH Women’s World Television Title Tournament Match : Billie Starkz defeats Robyn Renegade

Ethan Page defeats Anthony Henry

The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) defeat Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson)

Bryan Keith defeats Slice Boogie

Lee Johnson defeats Sonico

The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) defeat Lights Camera Faction (Action Braxton & Ice Williams)

Dalton Castle (w/Brandon & Brent) defeats Kenny King

Darby Allin defeats JD Drake (w/Anthony Henry)

