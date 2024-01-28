ROH TV Spoilers From Bossier City (Taped On 1/27)
On January 27, Ring of Honor held their latest ROH TV taping alongside AEW Collision from Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana.
The spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider, are as follows:
Elijah Drago defeated Brady Booker
Nyla Rose defeated Emmy Camacho
The Iron Savages (Bronson & Boulder) & Jacked Jameson defeated Jon Cruz, KM & Brandon Hunter
Dalton Castle defeated Aaron Solo
The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) defeated Fred Rosser & Tom Lawlor
Ethan Page defeated Slim J
Billie Starkz defeated Killa Kate
The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) defeated The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean)
Queen Aminata defeated Enhancement Talent
Bad Dude Tito defeated Gringo Loco
Four-Way Match: Red Velvet defeated Trish Adora, Kiera Hogan, and Diamante
Four-Way Match: Lee Johnson defeated Blake Christian, Jack Cartwheel, and Alex Zayne
WrestleZone has coverage of ROH TV as it airs every Thursday.
Catch up on our coverage of the January 27 episode of AEW Collision here.
