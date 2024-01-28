ROH TV Spoilers From Bossier City (Taped On 1/27)

On January 27, Ring of Honor held their latest ROH TV taping alongside AEW Collision from Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana.

The spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider, are as follows:

  • Elijah Drago defeated Brady Booker

  • Nyla Rose defeated Emmy Camacho

  • The Iron Savages (Bronson & Boulder) & Jacked Jameson defeated Jon Cruz, KM & Brandon Hunter

  • Dalton Castle defeated Aaron Solo

  • The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) defeated Fred Rosser & Tom Lawlor

  • Ethan Page defeated Slim J

  • Billie Starkz defeated Killa Kate

  • The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) defeated The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean)

  • Queen Aminata defeated Enhancement Talent

  • Bad Dude Tito defeated Gringo Loco

  • Four-Way Match: Red Velvet defeated Trish Adora, Kiera Hogan, and Diamante

  • Four-Way Match: Lee Johnson defeated Blake Christian, Jack Cartwheel, and Alex Zayne

