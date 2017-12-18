Rogue One contains an awesome The Last Jedi Easter egg

From Digital Spy

Warning: this article contains big spoilers from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

It was inevitable in the days following the release of The Last Jedi that we would go back over all the Star Wars details that we missed first time around.

We have a handy list of all those Easter eggs you may have overlooked, but one in particular has eluded us up until this point.

In fact, it links all the way back to last year's movie Rogue One – which is actually set decades before The Last Jedi – and may actually explain a lot about the First Order's links to the Empire.

So, with that in mind, this is your last spoiler warning, folks – click off now if you haven't seen the film.

In the new Star Wars movie, we shockingly learn that the First Order is able to track the Resistance through hyperspace, rendering any plans for them to escape useless.

Much of the movie's middle section focuses on their attempts to survive as they try to conserve their last bit of fuel, while Finn and Rose find a hacker that can dislodge the First Order's tracking device.

However, it turns out that that incredibly advanced tracking tech may have its roots in the Empire, as Rogue One contains a little nugget of info you may have missed.

In one scene from the spin-off movie, we see Jyn Erso and Cassian attempt to locate the Empire's Death Star plans on Scarif.

Amid their searches, we see Jyn find a plan for "hyperspace tracking" – as shown in this screengrab by Twitter user "Des".

So it seems that the tech had been in the pipeline for decades, and could prove a clue as to how the First Order managed to get so powerful.

Pretty damn neat, eh?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in cinemas now.

